POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.88

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on PORBF. Zacks Investment Research lowered POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

