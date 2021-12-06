Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Short Interest Update

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,153,500 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 2,611,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 122.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS POYYF opened at $18.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44. Polymetal International has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $28.30.
About Polymetal International
