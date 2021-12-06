Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Short Interest Update

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,153,500 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 2,611,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 122.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS POYYF opened at $18.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44. Polymetal International has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $28.30.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

