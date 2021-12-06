Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.88 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.92 or 0.00024514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $35.37 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00054933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,052.08 or 0.08336287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00058721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,690.73 or 1.00170678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00076332 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,968,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

