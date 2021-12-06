Powell Industries (POWL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

POWL opened at $24.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $284.35 million, a PE ratio of 810.67 and a beta of 1.24. Powell Industries has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $37.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,466.67%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Powell Industries by 417.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Powell Industries by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Powell Industries by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

