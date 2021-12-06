Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 2,390,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 415.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 75,111 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $912,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Powerbridge Technologies alerts:

Powerbridge Technologies stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. Powerbridge Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37.

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in the provision of software application and technology solutions to corporate and government customers. The company was founded by Ben B Lor and Shiang Stewart Lor in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerbridge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.