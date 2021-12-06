Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.61 Million

Analysts forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will announce $51.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.10 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $47.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $195.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $193.50 million to $197.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $210.90 million, with estimates ranging from $206.10 million to $213.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFBC shares. Stephens raised Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.40. 14 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.41. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 25.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 313,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

