Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 82.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTXR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 1,573.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 158,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $726,000. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $1.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $220.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.49. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

