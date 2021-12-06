Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stake in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,875 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Citizens were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens by 92.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 17,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Citizens by 13.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIA opened at $5.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21. Citizens, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.08%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

