Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New $100,000 Investment in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $4.68 on Monday. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $340.70 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $305.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $57,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 65,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $375,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $214,000 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alto Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.