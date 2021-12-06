Primas Market Capitalization Reaches $1.20 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Primas has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Primas has traded down 26.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.95 or 0.00303336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007507 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

