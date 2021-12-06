Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 5,250 Shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 18.02% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $560,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,918,000.

NASDAQ:FTLB opened at $21.10 on Monday. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%.

