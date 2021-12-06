Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,776 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,833 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 152.5% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 927,311 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $133,375,000 after acquiring an additional 560,011 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 132.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 817,306 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $117,553,000 after acquiring an additional 466,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 310.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 614,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $88,361,000 after acquiring an additional 464,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $125.27 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.39 and a 200-day moving average of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $383,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $113,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,514 shares of company stock valued at $5,085,342. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

