Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 5,525 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,076,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 676,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $58.81 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $64.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.62.

