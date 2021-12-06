Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 83.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 321,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 145,794 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 335,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BGY stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

