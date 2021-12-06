Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,368,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,315,000 after purchasing an additional 79,489 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 249,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,347,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 52.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.
CBRE opened at $98.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $107.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
CBRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.
In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
About CBRE Group
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
