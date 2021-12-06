Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.40.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $128.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.52 and its 200 day moving average is $115.63. The company has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

