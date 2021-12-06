Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,643 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $56.14 on Monday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $51.49 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.35.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.