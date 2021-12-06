Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 5,525 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 124.2% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,076,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 676,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period.

DFAS stock opened at $58.81 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $64.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.62.

