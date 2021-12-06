Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,776 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.67.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $383,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $113,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,514 shares of company stock valued at $5,085,342. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

