Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 12,899 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,899 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Amundi bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,047,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,661,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,145,000 after buying an additional 372,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 758,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,667,000 after buying an additional 334,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS opened at $23.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.22. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $39.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAAS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

