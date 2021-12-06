Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 12,899 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,899 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,047,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,661,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 49.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,145,000 after purchasing an additional 372,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 79.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 758,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,667,000 after purchasing an additional 334,882 shares during the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $23.71 on Monday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

