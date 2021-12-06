Project Pai Tops 1-Day Volume of $323,922.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 54% lower against the dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $8.26 million and approximately $323,922.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00093845 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00013154 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,786,867,100 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,776,299 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars.

