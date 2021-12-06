ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 1,027 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $455.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $455.62 and its 200 day moving average is $443.53. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $363.38 and a twelve month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.