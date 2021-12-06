ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,510 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 22,305 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Amundi purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Intel by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after buying an additional 6,928,482 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $141,644,000. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC stock opened at $49.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.78. The stock has a market cap of $200.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

