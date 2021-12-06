ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.1% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 386.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $21.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

