Proximus PLC (BGAOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on December 27th

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) declared a dividend on Monday, December 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0694 per share on Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. Proximus has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $4.52.

BGAOY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Proximus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proximus currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

