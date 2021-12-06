Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Position Raised by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.92.

PRU stock opened at $103.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $115.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.10 and a 200-day moving average of $105.48.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

