Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Raised to $353.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price objective boosted by Truist Securities from $325.00 to $353.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PSA. Truist lifted their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $328.15.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA stock opened at $335.34 on Thursday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $340.95. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,722,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Public Storage by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.