Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $20.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

In related news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $97,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $765,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 30.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 300,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

