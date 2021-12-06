Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Zscaler, Inc. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zscaler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.49). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.91) EPS.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $313.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.08. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of -162.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total transaction of $7,628,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,953.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,329 shares of company stock worth $101,184,361 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection.

