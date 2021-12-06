Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Issued By Cormark

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Cormark cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.29. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NA. CIBC reduced their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$101.21.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$96.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$32.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$70.81 and a 12 month high of C$106.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$101.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$97.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

In other news, Director Laurent Ferreira acquired 4,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$96.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$384,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at C$4,850,697.60.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.