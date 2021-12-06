Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Director Sells $200,141.25 in Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Qorvo stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.73. 1,554,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,634. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.05. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.17 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Summit Insights cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.61.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

