Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) PT Lowered to $3.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $2.13 on Friday. Quotient has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $7.59. The firm has a market cap of $217.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Quotient will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Quotient by 1.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,590,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after acquiring an additional 81,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Quotient by 28.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 545,157 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Quotient by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 298,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 46,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

