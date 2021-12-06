Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $724 million-$732 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.44 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$0.970 EPS.

RXT stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.52. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RXT shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 148,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 61,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.