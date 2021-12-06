Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $14,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JPHY opened at $51.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.95. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $56.51.

