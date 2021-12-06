Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $80.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.79. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

