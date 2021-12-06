Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Down 9.5%

Shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) were down 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.25. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 216,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

Several research analysts recently commented on RANI shares. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rani Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.71.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $385,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $517,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

