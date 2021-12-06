Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Short Interest Update

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 303,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

In other Ranpak news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $926,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Corley sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $210,665.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,205 shares of company stock worth $1,769,498. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ranpak by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ranpak in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ranpak in the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACK stock opened at $36.22 on Monday. Ranpak has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -452.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.20 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

