Rate3 Trading 28.8% Lower Over Last Week (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Rate3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $204,353.84 and $61,496.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00038141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Rate3 Coin Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.