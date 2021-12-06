Ratecoin (XRA) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded up 30.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 6th. One Ratecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ratecoin has traded 13% higher against the dollar. Ratecoin has a market capitalization of $118,563.16 and $50.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Ratecoin

Ratecoin (CRYPTO:XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ratecoin is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Ratecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

