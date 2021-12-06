Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $319,000 Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 194.3% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 86.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.8% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.5% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO opened at $741.38 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $537.12 and a 1-year high of $832.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $749.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $718.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

