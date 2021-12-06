RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of RBC Bearings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.84.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.67.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $201.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 8.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.39. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $160.51 and a 52 week high of $250.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

