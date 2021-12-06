Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $54.10

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.10 and last traded at $59.01, with a volume of 44592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.93.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.47.
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
Featured Story: The four types of profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.