Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $54.10

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.10 and last traded at $59.01, with a volume of 44592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.93.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.47.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

