Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ReWalk Robotics (RWLK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ: RWLK) recently:

12/4/2021 – ReWalk Robotics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2021 – ReWalk Robotics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

11/25/2021 – ReWalk Robotics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – ReWalk Robotics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/17/2021 – ReWalk Robotics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

11/12/2021 – ReWalk Robotics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – ReWalk Robotics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company's exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. "

NASDAQ RWLK opened at $1.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $74.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 3.01.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 198.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 109.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

