Red Wave Investments LLC Acquires 823 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $141,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV opened at $210.97 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $170.49 and a one year high of $221.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.44.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.