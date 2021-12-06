Red Wave Investments LLC Buys 2,959 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $41.61 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.93 and a one year high of $47.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99.

