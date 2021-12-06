Regent Investment Management LLC Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.9% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $631.97 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $666.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $611.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.57. The company has a market capitalization of $249.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.89.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.