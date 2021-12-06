Regent Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in PVH by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 46,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PVH by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in PVH by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PVH opened at $100.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $78.76 and a one year high of $125.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s payout ratio is 3.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

