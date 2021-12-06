Regent Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,385 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions makes up approximately 1.3% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,465 shares of company stock worth $7,840,323 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $149.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.94 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.86. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.