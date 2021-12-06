Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in V.F. by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $993,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of V.F. by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $76.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.02%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

